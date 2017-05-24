SURREY RCMP said that at 10:27 p.m. on Tuesday (May 23) they responded to a report of gunshots near a townhouse complex in the area of 75th Avenue and 140th Street. A vehicle was struck, but there were no injuries.

At this time it is not known if the shooting was targeted. Surrey General Investigation Unit is investigating and has released the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-33338.