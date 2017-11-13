Shooting in residential area of Chilliwack

ON Monday (November 13), at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Chilliwack RCMP
received numerous phone calls about possible gunshots being fired in
the area of Hack Brown Road and Nixon Road in east Chilliwack. Upon
attendance, a police officer also heard gunshots in the area.
Police then received a call from a resident of Falls Court, reporting
that a bullet appeared to have gone through a window of their residence.
Chilliwack RCMP, along with Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and
Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team secured the area, but were unable
to locate a suspect. The last report of gunshots being heard was at
approximately 3:15 am.
The Chilliwack RCMP are continuing their investigation and are seeking
any witnesses to this incident. Police are requesting that residents in
the area of Hack Brown Road, Nixon Road, and the Falls Golf Course check
any home surveillance footage, and advise of any suspicious people or
vehicles that were in the area at the time.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are requested
to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)792-4611 or, if they wish to
remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).