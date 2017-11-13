Shooting in residential area of Chilliwack

ON Monday (November 13), at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Chilliwack RCMP

received numerous phone calls about possible gunshots being fired in

the area of Hack Brown Road and Nixon Road in east Chilliwack. Upon

attendance, a police officer also heard gunshots in the area.

Police then received a call from a resident of Falls Court, reporting

that a bullet appeared to have gone through a window of their residence.

Chilliwack RCMP, along with Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and

Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team secured the area, but were unable

to locate a suspect. The last report of gunshots being heard was at

approximately 3:15 am.

The Chilliwack RCMP are continuing their investigation and are seeking

any witnesses to this incident. Police are requesting that residents in

the area of Hack Brown Road, Nixon Road, and the Falls Golf Course check

any home surveillance footage, and advise of any suspicious people or

vehicles that were in the area at the time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are requested

to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)792-4611 or, if they wish to

remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).