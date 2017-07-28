THE fourth shooting in a week – apparently involving low-level drug gangs – in Surrey on Thursday (July 27) resulted in a male receiving non-life threatening injuries. A commercial building, a residential building and a motor vehicle were all struck by stray bullets.

The shootings led Surrey RCMP to issue a statement to reassure residents. “The Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) partnered with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) are assisting with this investigation and have been engaged in extensive pro-active enforcement in relation to the recent increase in shootings in this city,” police said.

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., police received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the 15200-block of 32nd Avenue. Police found multiple witnesses on scene. They learned that a male victim had fled on foot and a search of the area tracked down the person a short distance away from the shooting scene. He was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for gunshot injuries.

Police said the incident appears to have been targeted. The male victim is known to police for his involvement in criminal behaviour.

Staff-Sgt. Dale Carr said: “Police are actively seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police. Their information may be the one piece that completes the puzzle.”

He added: “This incident once again demonstrates the lack of respect and concern that people engaged in this behaviour have for the community.”

Anyone with further information, who has not already contacted police, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

THERE were three other shooting incidents from July 20 to 23.

On July 23 (Sunday), at approximately 9:05 p.m., responded to a report of shots fired in the 12200-block of 78th Avenue and recovered evidence about the shooting.

However, no victims were located, nor was any evidence found that any vehicle or residences in the area had been struck.

Initial investigation indicated that two vehicles – a black S.U.V. and a silver Acura – were seen fleeing from the area. Officers conducted neighbourhood canvassing and spoke with witnesses.

Police said that initial indications were that this was a targeted incident and involved parties known to each other.

On July 21, shots were fired in the 12300-block of Pattullo Place in Surrey at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said they responded to a number of 911 calls of shots fired and located evidence of the shooting. However, no victims were found at the scene of in area hospitals.

Initial investigation revealed that a black coloured S.U.V. was seen fleeing from that area. Initial indications were that this was a targeted incident.

On July 20, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP received reports of shots fired from one vehicle into another in the 9400-block of 130A Street. Officers attended and located evidence of shots being fired in the area, however, both vehicles had fled the scene before police arrived.

The initial investigation revealed that shots were fired from a newer model, two-door, charcoal Honda Civic at a newer model, black Cadillac Escalade. The Civic was last seen southbound on 130A Street and the Escalade was last seen northbound on 130A Street. There have been no reports of any injuries. Indications were that was a targeted incident. Police are actively seeking information from anyone who may know the whereabouts of these two