Shooting in Langley

JUST before 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Langley RCMP received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of the 21000-block of 79A Avenue.

No one was injured in this incident. Police said that as this investigation is still in the early stages, it is unknown if this was a targeted incident against the residents at that location.

At this time, investigators do not believe there is an increased threat to general public safety.

Langley RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anyone suspicious to contact investigators.

The area was cordoned off for.

Anyone with information can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.