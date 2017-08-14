ON Monday, (August 14), at 7:50 p.m., the Abbotsford Police Department received a call of a reported shooting. The caller indicated that he was the driver of a black Audi that was southbound on Bradner Road. A southbound suspect vehicle shot at the complainant, striking his vehicle. The complainant was uninjured and made his way to safety before calling police. The caller is in his 40s and not known to police.

APD investigators located shell casings at the scene and shortly thereafter located a vehicle burning on Nathan Avenue. That vehicle matches the general description of the suspect vehicle and is a confirmed stolen BMW from Surrey.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text them at 222973 (abbypd) or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.