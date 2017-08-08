A second shooting on Tuesday (August 8) – the third in five days – in Surrey’s Clayton area has residents in a panic.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200-block of 72nd Avenue. The initial investigation has revealed that one vehicle was shooting at a second vehicle. However, no one was injured.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident.

The first shooting incident on Tuesday took place in the 7000-block of 180th Street.

Last Saturday (August 5), Surrey RCMP, investigating a report of damage to a home in the 6800-block of 196th Street that had occurred the previous day, found three residences had been struck by bullets.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.