SURREY RCMP are currently in the 15300-block of 86th Avenue after a shooting earlier Sunday afternoon.

On June 25, at 3 p.m., police were alerted to the shooting. They found evidence at that location consistent with multiple rounds being spent from a firearm. The area has been secured and the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime unit is investigating the incident.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Surrey RCMP received a report that two males attended a local area hospital with injuries consistent with being shot. Officers attended the hospital and determined that the injuries were non-life-threatening. Serious Crime investigators will be interviewing these males in relation to this incident. Investigators believe that this incident is targeted.

(CTV obtained surveillance video that shows a sedan driving off the road to avoid a truck from which two men with guns jump out and take aim at the sedan.)

A short time later in the afternoon, Surrey RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire in Cloverdale. Police were able to determine that the vehicle was one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting. The vehicle has been seized and will be processed for evidence related to the shooting.

“Shootings of any kind are a concern to both police and the community, however, a mid-day shooting in a quiet family neighbourhood displays disrespect coupled with a complete and utter callous disregard for the safety of the community,” said Surrey RCMP Staff-Sgt. Dale Carr.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.