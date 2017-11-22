Shilpa Shetty to come out with cookbook in January

New Delhi (PTI): Actor and wellness entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra will come out with a cookbook in January which will feature 50 of her most special recipes.

“The Diary of a Domestic Diva” will have some recipes that have featured in Shetty’s popular Sunday Binge videos on Instagram.

The book, to be published by Penguin Random House India, aims to share quick and hassle-free methods of cooking healthy, nutritious and delicious meals, all of which have been favourites in the Shetty-Kundra household.

Shetty says the recipes in her book welcome readers to her love for food and offer them variety, taste and the occasional food coma.

She says many people reached out to her asking if they can cook quick meals for their families that are not just high on nutrition but also taste.

“Additionally, the very first thought associated with good food is that it takes a pain-staking amount of time to make. I wanted to shun these doubts and get this generation back to easy home style cooking tips and tricks from scratch rather than readymade foods through my book,” she says.

According to Penguin Random House India Editor-in-Chief Milee Ashwarya, every recipe in the book has Shetty’s unique touch and will appeal to all members of the family.

“Shilpa is a global icon for good health and beauty. In her new book she will share her secrets on how to look and feel good with nutritious food that also tastes delicious,” she says.

Shetty, who already has a yoga DVD to her credit, went on to pursue her passion for wellness and established “Shilpa Shetty Channel” – a one-stop-shop for fitness enthusiasts across the globe.

In November 2015, she also turned author with her health and fitness book “The Great Indian Diet”.