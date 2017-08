Mumbai (PTI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Mondday shared the first photo of his twins, Roohi and Yash.

The 44-year-old director posted the photo on Twitter in which his mother Hiroo Johar is seen cuddling the babies.

“Loves of my life!!!! My mom and my babies #roohiandyash,” Karan captioned the photo.

The filmmaker welcomed – a baby boy and girl- who were born through surrogacy, in February.

Karan named his son Yash, after his late father Yash Johar.