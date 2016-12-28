Shah Rukh Khan announces the first of its kind Indian Academy Awards

BOLLYWOOD superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched The Indian Academy Awards last week in Mumbai at the US Consulate.

What makes these awards stand out is the fact that it invites a global audience to be part of the jury by a simple registration process. The Academy also has one of the biggest certifying agencies in the world to authentic the voting process.

The extravaganza will bring the best of Hollywood , Bollywood and Tollywood together to create history in the entertainment world and will be hosted at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Founded by Brainstorm Entertainment and backed by event stalwart Cineyug, the Indian Academy Awards will be choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

It will have everything a cinema aficionado could hope for – from the biggest stars of this generation to industry veterans, both from the Hindi film industry as well as the South Film industry, appealing to a wider NRI audience.

Brainstorm Entertainment was launched by Vandana Krishna and Saurabh Pandey in 2014. The “Golden Knight” trophy and logo of the Indian Academy Awards was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan in the presence of national and international dignitaries.

Shah Rukh Khan said: “I’m happy to associate with the first of its kind Indian Academy Awards , which is an amalgamation of everything a cinema lover could hope for. This academy invites everyone to be part of a movement that will refine the entertainment world.”

The two-day celebration will kick off with a fashion show and a musical extravaganza that will feature some of the biggest Indian musicians and international artists. It will close with the grand finale of the Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood award ceremony – a heady mix of grand sets, exquisite costumes and a galaxy of stars.

Saurabh Pandey, Founder of the IAA, said: “The Indian film industry is going global and the Indian Academy Awards is a celebration of that global, democratic academy that is completely transparent and all-encompassing. Our aim with these awards is to bring a sense of realism and credibility to cinema awards in the Indian film industry. This is an academy that never sleeps.”

US Consul General Tom Vajda said: “We are very pleased to support the collaboration between the American and Indian film industries, in a way that recognizes and promotes great talent and storytelling in movies. California is a perfect destination to showcase this for both American and Indian audiences”.

Paresh A. Shah, Chairman of Hollywood Bollywood Entertainment from LA said: “The Indian Academy Awards will not only be a further merger of Hollywood and Bollywood, the two biggest entertainment industries in the world, but also help create a deeper connection between the United States and India, the two biggest democracies in the world.”

Audiences can log on to www.indianacademeyaward.com to vote for their favorite stars and movies in over 21 categories.

The Indian Academy Awards will have a worldwide telecast.

Website – www.indianacademeyaward.com

Twitter id – iacademyawards

Facebook – Indian academy awards