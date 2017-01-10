SFU to deepen relationships in India

SIMON Fraser University President Andrew Petter will lead a delegation to India to further the university’s reputation in the country for academic excellence, research innovation and strong community engagement, SFU announced on Tuesday.

The mission will see the development and strengthening of partnerships with prominent Indian institutions. Petter’s visit will also offer an opportunity to build SFU’s international research network and establish new opportunities for SFU students and faculty with the local academic and business communities.

The delegation will depart for New Delhi this Thursday, January 12 and return to Vancouver on Monday, January 23.

“Through this mission, our relationships with India will continue to deepen and grow as part of SFU’s vision and commitment to become Canada’s most engaged university,” says Petter.

Related to Petter’s trip:

* A Student Mobility Agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay that sets the framework to exchange students on study, research and co-op placements as well as further enhance SFU’s position as a preferred partner for research collaborations and PhD recruitment

* A Letter of Intent between SFU’s Beedie School of Business and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi’s Department of Management Studies to outline possible ways in which the two institutions could collaborate on academic and research activities in aboriginal leadership

* SFU’s collaborations with India Oil, the Bombay Stock Exchange Institute and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences

“These agreements and partnerships will build on SFU’s already strong relationships in India, creating new opportunities for our students, educators and researchers to collaborate and innovate on the world stage,” says Petter.

This will be Petter’s fourth visit to India.



Backgrounder

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)

IIT Bombay is a public engineering and research institution established in 1958. Over the last 53 years, more than 39,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the Institute. IIT Bombay has made concerted efforts to align its R&D focus with the national goal of achieving technological self-reliance. Students and faculty conduct research projects in key areas of science and engineering. The institute has ongoing academic and research collaborations with many national and international universities, governments and industries in order to keep pace with expanding frontiers of knowledge and global developments.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)

IIT Delhi is a public research university established in 1961. The Institute is one of the two educational institutes in India, which have been listed in Quacquarelli Symonds’ list of top 200 universities globally in 2015.

India Oil

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), or Indian Oil, is an Indian state-owned oil and gas corporation with its headquarters in New Delhi, India. Indian Oil is India’s largest commercial enterprise, with a sales turnover of USD$ 73.7 billion and profits of USD$ 772.2 million. Indian Oil is ranked 119th among the world’s largest corporates (and first among Indian enterprises) in the prestigious Fortune ‘Global 500’ listing for the year 2015.

SFU signed a Research Exchange Agreement with India Oil in 2014. The agreement supports collaborative research opportunities related to the energy industry, in general and fuel cell, clean energy technology and advanced materials in particular. Under the agreement researchers are able to complete short-term visits at SFU & IOCL, where facilities and host researchers are provided.

SFU also signed a PhD mobility agreement with India Oil in 2014, which allows students to work on low-cost air-cooled fuel cells and photoelectrochemical hydrogen production at SFU and IOCL respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange Institute (BSEI)

BSEI is a private training institution and learning solutions arm of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The BSE Institute Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BSE Ltd. BSEI trains students, working professionals and regulators for a career in financial markets.

In 2014, SFU and SF Univentures joined Ryerson University and Ryerson Futures Inc. and BSEI to develop and launch an international tech business incubator and accelerator program. Zone Startups India—the joint incubator/accelerator—aims to accelerate R&D in both countries while training entrepreneurs and developing startups for local and international markets. New global opportunities for SF Univentures and other SFU initiatives are targeted through the student mobility programs, as well as accelerator and angel funding projects. SFU student entrepreneurs benefit from the international incubator program through support for start-up and spinout companies. As of August 2015, when Zone Startups had been running for about 14 months, it had 43 startups in its portfolio, and set a future goal of working with 60-80 startups annually.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

TISS focuses on four landmark decisions of the Indian Supreme Court and subsequent legislation concerning: food security; involuntary displacement of people; rights of hawkers; and manual scavenging. The vision of the TISS is to be an institution of excellence in higher education that continually responds to changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all.