Woman sexually assaulted in Guildford; Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to identify attacker

SURREY RCMP are warning the public of a sexual assault occurred on Sunday in the Guildford area of Surrey and are asking for their assistance in identifying the suspect.

On November 20, at 8:05 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 10200-block of 148th Street after a woman reported she was knocked to the ground and groped by an unknown man. The suspect had followed the victim after she got off a bus at 104th Avenue and 148th Street.

The victim’s screams caught the attention of nearby residents who scared off the assailant before police arrived. Thankfully the victim was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35 years of age, with a medium build, and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit are leading this investigation. Officers are canvassing the route walked by the victim in an effort to locate other potential witnesses and surveillance video.

“Incidents like these are thoroughly investigated on a priority basis,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If you saw or heard anything to do with this incident, investigators would like to speak with you immediately.”

To reduce the likelihood of being victimized, pedestrians are encouraged to walk with confidence and be aware of their surroundings. Stay visible, stick to well-lit areas, and don’t wear dark clothing at night.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you want to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.