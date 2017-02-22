Sexual assault at SFU’s Burnaby Mountain Campus

BURNABY RCMP are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted on Tuesday night at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby Mountain Campus while returning to her car.

On February 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim was walking from her classroom at SFU towards the parking lot when she heard a noise behind her and was grabbed by the suspect. She was then held by the suspect and sexually assaulted. The suspect quickly released the victim and ran away when voices from passers-by were heard in the area.

The suspect is described as:

– male;

– tall;

– medium to heavy build;

– deep voice with no accent; and

– wearing a grey, long sleeved hoodie or shirt.

“We want to caution the public when walking at night to stick to well-lit areas and stay off your electronic device to increase your situational awareness,” said Staff-Sgt. Major John A. Buis. “You may also contact SFU Campus Security if you wish to be escorted to your car.”

Burnaby RCMP say they need your help to identify this individual and urge you to call if you have information, or if this person sounds familiar to you. Call Burnaby RCMP’s at 604-294-7922 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.