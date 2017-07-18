The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wishes to inform travellers of temporary construction at the Douglas port of entry (POE) from July 19 to August 11, 2017. During this time, two lanes will be closed and may result in delays.

NEXUS members: NEXUS lanes 9 and 10 will be re-directed to lanes 7 and 8.

General public: Lanes 1 to 6 will be available.

Travellers should plan ahead or consider re-routing to the Pacific Highway (which is just off Interstate 5), Aldergrove or Abbotsford-Huntingdon POEs to make the cross-border trip a little quicker.

For wait times on the go, travellers can download CanBorder, the CBSA’s free border wait time mobile app. Travellers also can visit the CBSA website for border wait times and travel tips, or call the Border Information Service line at 1-800-461-9999.