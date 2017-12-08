Male seriously wounded in targeted shooting in South Surrey

SURREY RCMP are currently on scene in the South Surrey area for a report of shots being fired.

On December 8, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 17000 block of 21st Avenue. A male suffering from gunshot injuries was transported to hospital in serious condition. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. There are no suspect descriptions available at this time.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that this is likely a targeted incident. It is too early to determine if this incident is related to drugs or other shootings, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2017-174858.