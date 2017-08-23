By Autoreviewman

The Kia Sedona minivan has always been a player in this market. And a good one too! Offering full size space and amenities at a reasonable price. To recap, the Kia Sedona is a full-sized 7-/8-passenger minivan with a front-engine, front-wheel-drive; six-speed automatic transmission. Handsome, square – shouldered with a brimful of tasteful chrome trim on the exterior, it looks expensive and up market. The Sedona is powered by a 3.3-litre DOHC V6 GDI direct injection engine with 276 hp and 248 lb/ft of torque hooked to a six speed auto transmission.

There are only a few minor changes for 2017. Our top line SXL came equipped with such features as: 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, adaptive smart cruise control, 8 inch navigation screen, full Android compatibility, heated steering wheel, autonomous emergency braking, heated steering wheel, and dual panel sunroof.

Kia offer the Sedona in a big selection of models. The L version starts at $27,995; and moves up to LX, LX+, SX, SX+, SXL, and SXL+. The base L offers good value for money with seven-place seating and as standard features as: air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks and other goodies. The SXL model we tested has a slew of advanced technology and luxury features, such as a 360-degree camera system and front parking sensors. SX Models and above well featured with niceties such as: a heated steering wheel, tri-zone auto climate control with auto rear digital climate controls through a panel with digital temperature read-out.

The top tier 2017 Kia Sedona SXL also offers adaptive cruise control, Of note, are the plush looking two –tone seats in the SXL and SKL+ That offer full leather seating surfaces, recline ability and folding leg rests at the rear. To cope with the trials and tribulations of kids and families, the SLX+ and some models is Kia stain and odour resistant YES Essentials cloth to make cabins more hardwearing for growing families. The cargo capacity features: 960 litres behind the third row seats, 2,220 litres behind the second row and 4,022 behind the first row when folded. The Sedona can tow (when property equipped) 1,588 kg (3,500 lb).

I was to say the least, extremely impressed by the Sedona, it is good- looking, roomy, plush and very well- equipped with many luxury touches. This Minivan had a very good reputation in the market and deserves your attention if a large family hauler is what you need. Highly recommended

2017 Kia Sedona SXL priced from $46,695. Price as tested – $48,735