ADVANCE voting is available across B.C. from today until Saturday.

Voters can find advance voting places and the dates they are open by:

referring to the Where to Vote card sent to them by Elections BC,

visiting the Where to Vote page on the Elections BC website at http://elections.bc.ca/wtv, or

calling Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

All advance voting places are wheelchair accessible and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (local time). Eligible voters can vote at any open advance voting place in B.C.

All voters must prove their identity and residential address to receive a ballot. A complete list of acceptable identification is available at http://elections.bc.ca/2017-general-election/voter-id/.

General Voting Day is May 9. Voters can refer to their Where to Vote card or the Elections BC website to find their assigned voting place and voting places near them. Usually it is faster and easier to vote at your assigned voting place on General Voting Day, but voters can vote at any voting place that is convenient for them.

For more information about where, when and how to vote, visit the Elections BC website: http://elections.bc.ca/2017-general-election/.