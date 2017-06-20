CHINA’S National Narcotics Control Commission on Tuesday announced scheduling controls against four new psychoactive substances / fentanyl-class substances – U-47700, MT-45, PMMA, and 4,4′ DMAR. The scheduling controls will take effect on July 1. This announcement is the culmination of ongoing collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Government of China, and reaffirms the shared commitment to countering illicit new psychoactive substances, the DEA said.

“Fentanyl compounds are a large and deadly portion of the current opioid crisis. The Chinese scheduling actions will help save lives, and I truly appreciate these important steps,” said DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg. “Our countries need to continue to work together on this epidemic, however and wherever possible.”

DEA and Chinese officials have met regularly to discuss the threat from fentanyl class substances. Representatives from the China National Narcotics Laboratory, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Ministry of Public Security met with DEA officials to exchange information on emerging substances scientific data, trafficking trends, and sample exchanges. This dialogue resulted in improved methods for identifying and submitting deadly substances for government control.

U-47700 a synthetic opioid, also known as “pink,” has no medical use and was emergency scheduled (Scheduled I) in the United States on November 14, 2016.

China’s National Narcotics Control Commission previously controlled four fentanyl-class substances – carfentanil, furanyl fentanyl, valeryl fentanyl, and acryl fentanyl which took effect on March 1, 2017.