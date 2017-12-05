Scarborough and Rouge Hospital opens new beds

SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, Ontario’s third largest community hospital, will open new beds this week ahead of the 2017-18 flu season. The beds will increase the hospital’s ability to care for patients throughout the season.

Eighteen beds will open on Tuesday, 12 beds at the hospital’s General site and six at its Birchmount site. A further 10 beds – including six at the hospital’s Centenary site – are slated to open later in December.

“We are grateful for the provincial government’s financial support for these beds” said Elizabeth Buller, President and CEO, Scarborough and Rouge Hospital. “Opening these beds will dramatically increase our capacity this flu season to provide exceptional care for Scarborough residents.”

The new beds will help ensure that patients are being cared for in the most appropriate unit for their needs. The increased bed capacity is also expected to decrease wait times in the hospital’s three Emergency Departments.

“As we approach flu season, we would like to remind everybody about the importance of getting your flu shot to stop the spread of the virus,” notes Buller. “Working together, we can help make Scarborough a healthier community for our patients and families.”