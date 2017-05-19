SCAMMERS have spoofed the Vancouver Police Department’s non-emergency line, representing themselves as representatives of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Con artists are making calls to Vancouver area residents, and have manipulated the phones to display the VPD’s non-emergency number, 604-717-3321. The callers then hold themselves out to be representatives from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and demand payment for unpaid taxes.

Police are advising the public that the VPD’s non-emergency line is used for reporting non-emergency police situations, and would not be used to solicit for any organization or individual.

The CRA:

never requests prepaid credit cards

never asks for information about your passport, health card, or driver’s licence

never shares your taxpayer information with another person, unless you have provided the appropriate authorization

never leaves personal information on your answering machine or asks you to leave a message containing your personal information on an answering machine

When in doubt, ask yourself the following:

Is there a reason that the CRA may be calling? Do I have a tax balance outstanding?

Is the requester asking for information I would not include with my tax return?

Is the requester asking for information I know the CRA already has on file for me?

How did the requester get my email address or telephone number?

Am I confident I know who is asking for the information?

For information on scams or to report deceptive telemarketing contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or toll free at 1-888-495-8501. If you believe you may be the victim of fraud or have given personal or financial information unwittingly, contact your local police service.