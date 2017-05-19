SCAMMERS have spoofed the Vancouver Police Department’s non-emergency line, representing themselves as representatives of the Canada Revenue Agency.
Con artists are making calls to Vancouver area residents, and have manipulated the phones to display the VPD’s non-emergency number, 604-717-3321. The callers then hold themselves out to be representatives from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and demand payment for unpaid taxes.
Police are advising the public that the VPD’s non-emergency line is used for reporting non-emergency police situations, and would not be used to solicit for any organization or individual.
The CRA:
- never requests prepaid credit cards
- never asks for information about your passport, health card, or driver’s licence
- never shares your taxpayer information with another person, unless you have provided the appropriate authorization
- never leaves personal information on your answering machine or asks you to leave a message containing your personal information on an answering machine
When in doubt, ask yourself the following:
- Is there a reason that the CRA may be calling? Do I have a tax balance outstanding?
- Is the requester asking for information I would not include with my tax return?
- Is the requester asking for information I know the CRA already has on file for me?
- How did the requester get my email address or telephone number?
- Am I confident I know who is asking for the information?
For information on scams or to report deceptive telemarketing contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or toll free at 1-888-495-8501. If you believe you may be the victim of fraud or have given personal or financial information unwittingly, contact your local police service.