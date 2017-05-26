MANY youth dream of playing on the big stage as the professional athletes they see on TV, and for 800 kids from schools on Vancouver’s eastside, they will experience what it’s like to play soccer on the pitch at BC Place Stadium on Monday, May 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids Play Foundation, in cooperation with 14 Vancouver elementary schools, will bring 60 teams and 1,000 youth to the same pitch where the Vancouver Whitecaps take to the field. The goal of this non-competitive round robin soccer tournament is to engage inner city youth by providing a unique experience, which in turn leads to developing a connection with youth at an early age and encourage positive mentorship.

“Our goal is to develop a positive relationship with youth so they develop a powerful sense of community, safety and integrity that will become well entrenched values,” says Kal Dosanjh, Founder of Kids Play. “Sports, and this event in particular, is a fantastic way to build that relationship.”

“Sports teaches valuable life skills and lessons,” says former Olympian Arjan Bhullar. “Sports was critical in my development as an athlete, but more so as a person. For these youth, sports will provide a sense of community, great friendships, and opportunities to have memorable experiences.”

Also in attendance will be the first ever Indian to be drafted into the NBA, Satnam Singh, who in 2015 was selected in the 2nd round by the Dallas Mavericks.

Kids Play Foundation is founded by 2012 Canadian Olympian Arjan Bhullar and law enforcement officer Kal Dosanjh. Kids Play is a community organization that aims to keep B.C. kids away from the life of crime through its various sports programs. Kids Play believes in building a better future for our youth, one game at a time.