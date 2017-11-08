Kriti Sanon, Diljit to star in ”Arjun Patiala”

Mumbai (PTI): Actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are set to star in filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s next production, “Arjun Patiala”.

In the film, to be made under the banner of Maddock films, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit is in the titular role as the quirky, small town guy.

‘Arjun Patiala’ is a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music.

“The Hindi film audience has already experienced Diljit’s intensity, now it’s time to laugh with him. Kriti is moving from Bareilly to Patiala to deliver another small town surprise and this time she is holding a pen,” Dinesh said in a statement.

Kriti, who featured in Dinesh’s directorial debut “Raabta”, is excited to be back with the team.

“I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi I realised that I enjoyed being a part of this world too. I am really looking forward to start shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit who I feel is extremely talented and I am also thrilled to be back with the Maddock team,” Kriti said.

Dinesh has earlier produced films like Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”, Homi Adajania’s “Cocktail”, Sriram Raghavan’s “Badlapur” and Saket Chaudhary’s “Hindi Medium”. The film will start shooting from February 2018 in Punjab.