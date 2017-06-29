ANEIL Sanghera, 28, of Richmond was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Pardeep “Terry” Dulay, 41, of Richmond.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section made the arrest following an investigation into Dulay’s death at a wedding celebration in mid-April.

Around 11:30 p.m. on April 15, police and the BC Ambulance Service were called to Fraserview Hall in South Vancouver after Dulay was found dead by party guests. It originally appeared that Dulay had died of natural causes, but information collected at the scene showed the victim had been involved in a physical altercation just before his death.

This is Vancouver’s tenth homicide of 2017.

Police said that no additional information can be provided at this time as the matter is before the courts.