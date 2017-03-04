Safa Marwa Islamic School teacher Tahir Mahmood arrested for sexual offences

MISSISSAUGA: Investigators from Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged a Mississauga school teacher in relation to a sexual assault and sexual exploitation investigation.

On March 3, Tahir Mahmood, a 41 year-old teacher at Safa Marwa Islamic School, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. This is a private school and not associated to the Peel District School Board or the Peel Catholic District School Board. Mahmood will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on April 4 in answer to the charges.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigators at the 12 Division, Criminal Investigation Bureau (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.