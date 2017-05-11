Mumbai (PTI): Academy award-winning composer A R Rahman says the one quality he shares with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is that they both show patriotism through their work.

Rahman has composed the music for “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, a film based on the life of the Master Blaster.

When asked what is similar between him and Sachin, Rahman told reporters, “Everybody finds something common. I don’t know what it is. I think both of us look young. We have the same height.

“But I find the kind of patriotism in his approach (similar to me).”

The composer was speaking at the anthem launch from the film Tuesday night.

“I wanted to sing the song because it is his movie. I wanted to be a part of it,” Rahman said.

Rahman said he had created 14 versions of the song before zeroing on the final one. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

Sachin, who was also present at the event, said he did not give any inputs to Rahman for the song.

“What can you say standing in front of the Mount Everest? He is the ultimate, right?” he said.

Directed by James Erskine, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” is releasing on May 26.