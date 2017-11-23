Surrey / Newton Rotary Club delivers 10,367 lb of much needed food to Surrey Food Bank

THE Surrey Food Bank received two trucks full of food from the Rotarians of Surrey / Newton Rotary Club. An amazing 10,367 lb of much needed food was collected during their recent 5th Annual Food Drive for the Surrey Food Bank and to commemorate the birth of Guru Nanak Ji who originally initiated the sharing of food, better known as Langar.

“President Harbhajan Singh Parhar and his dedicated team of Rotarians along with volunteers from local schools and the army cadets selflessly and tirelessly accepted donations from the community. Without such thoughtfulness and compassion we at the food bank would not be able to provide the much needed service,” says Kuldip K. Ardawa, Community Partnerships Manager.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely acknowledge and thank all involved for such a phenomenal amount of much needed food. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of many families who are struggling to put food on their tables.”