A week after intense anti-Khadr propaganda whipped up by the federal Conservative Party and rightwing media with distortions and lies to cover up the blunders made by former prime minister Stephen Harper in violating the Charter rights of Omar Khadr, the federal Liberals and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are still the favourites of Canadians.

In 2010, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Khadr’s Charter rights had been violated by the federal government due to its involvement with his detention and interrogations in Guantanamo.

The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 38.3 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 31.2 per cent, the NDP at 16.2 percent, the BQ at 5.9 per cent and the Greens at 6.1 per cent.

* Accessible Voters: Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 52.7 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal while 42.3 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Almost four in 10 Canadians (37.9%) would consider voting NDP while 37.1 per cent and 28 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the Bloc Quebecois and Green parties, respectively.

* Preferred Prime Minister: Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 43.9 per cent of Canadians followed by Conservative Party’s Andrew Scheer Scheer (21.9%), NDP’s Tom Mulcair (9.8%) and Green Party’s Elizabeth May (5.5%). Seventeen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.

* Qualities of a Good Political Leader: Six of 10 Canadians (62.2%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 47.6 per cent believe Mulcair has the qualities of a good political leader. More than one in three Canadians (35.8%) say Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader, while 35.7 per cent believe the same about May. One in four (25.3%) said Martine Ouellet has the qualities of a good political leader (Quebec only).