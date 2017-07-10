ON July 6, shortly before 2 p.m., a Richmond resident in the Hamilton area noticed two suspicious men wearing gloves using a spray bottle to frantically clean a car near her residence. She quickly took a photograph of the men and called police just before they sped away in a second waiting vehicle.

Due to quick reporting of the suspicious activity and the immediate coordinated efforts of Richmond RCMP Patrol Units, Property Crime Unit (PDS) and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS), officers arrested two males before they were able to leave the neighbourhood. The car was reportedly stolen out of Surrey.

The suspects, a 35-year-old male from Surrey and a 28-year-old male from North Vancouver, are known to police. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

“Richmond RCMP officers care about their community and are thankful when vigilant community members report suspicious activity. The Richmond RCMP will hold those who commit crimes in our community accountable,” said Superintendent Will Ng, Officer in Charge of the Richmond RCMP Detachment.