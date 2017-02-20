Richmond RCMP’s Quick Response Team nabs two teenagers after purse stolen

THE two Richmond male teenagers never suspected that plainclothes officers from Richmond RCMP’s Quick Response Team (QRT) were watching their suspicious behaviour shortly before 6:30 p.m. on February 16 near the Aberdeen Skytrain Station.

The suspects finally zeroed in on a woman as she walked from No. 3 Road and Browngate Road all the way to Ackroyd Road. It was there that the woman had her purse stolen.

As the suspects then fled on foot, the officers split up, each pursuing one suspect.

“The way these two suspects were looking at everyone really resonated with one our QRT officers. They were giving off this strange vibe, a non-verbal cue that something was about to happen,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “The suspects followed the woman on foot for well over 15 minutes. That’s quite a bit of time on foot. We do not believe that the woman realized she was being followed. Our officers acted swiftly and were very prepared. We were thankful that no one was injured.”

Just prior to 7:30 p.m., one suspect was arrested near the 8000-block of Ackroyd Road. A short time later, the other suspect was tracked to the 5500-block of Cooney Road where he was also arrested.

No injuries were reported. The purse and its contents were recovered by the officers.

The police are continuing with their investigation.