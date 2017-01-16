Richmond homicide ‘not a random act,’ one male in custody

ON Monday (January 16), just before 6:30 a.m., Richmond RCMP received a report of a homicide in the area of Viking Way and Cambie Road. When police attended the area, a male was located inside a business and appeared to have succumbed to injuries consistent with homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was contacted to take over the investigation.

Shortly after the homicide occurred, a male suspect was identified and apprehended by police. The male suspect remains in custody, and IHIT is liaising with Crown Counsel to determine if he will face any homicide related charges.

IHIT is working closely with the Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroners Service to gather and process evidence. The investigation is in its infancy, but police believe that the homicide was not a random event. The male victim’s identity will not be released as it does not currently further the police investigation.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “It remains early in the investigation, but it appears that the homicide occurred between parties known to each other, and was not a random act. Anyone who may have information about this homicide is asked to contact IHIT.”

You can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).