Richmond Fire-Rescue is recruiting

RICHMOND Fire Rescue announced on Friday that it is offering extraordinary opportunities for those aspiring to a career in fire fighting, with applications being accepted from potential candidates from Monday, February 20 through Friday, March 3.

“We’re seeking quality candidates, who can support the department in building on our commitment to serve the community,” said acting Fire Chief Tim Wilkinson. “Richmond Fire-Rescue is committed to providing a positive work environment for all fire fighters, while maintaining high operational standards and ensuring ongoing community safety.”

To apply, visit the City of Richmond’s on line application system at www.richmond.ca/careers.

Richmond Fire-Rescue comprises seven fire halls with over 220 staff who respond to over 11,000 calls for service each year. Service calls can include fires, fire alarms, medical emergencies, motor vehicle incidents, hazardous materials and rescues such as water, confined space, crane and tower.

New fire fighters joining Richmond Fire-Rescue will find:

two new leading-edge fire halls, which will open in 2017, completing a comprehensive overall of the City of Richmond’s fire halls over the past decade;.

state-of-the-art equipment, including annual additions to an already modern fleet of trucks; and

a new high-tech live fire training facility to continue supporting superior education and skills training.

The three pillars of Richmond Fire-Rescue’s mission are prevention, education and emergency response. To that end, the department offers a variety of community education and fire prevention programs such as business inspections, home safety inspections, infant car seat checks, and school and community group education visits.

Richmond Fire-Rescue is seeking fire fighter candidates who thrive in a progressive organization, are committed to serving the needs of a growing community and emulate the City’s values — People, Excellence, Leadership, Team and Innovation.

The recruitment process tests each candidate’s aptitude to become a fire fighter and fit into a modern fire department.

“Skills and attributes such as interpersonal relations, problem solving and compassion are tested,” says acting Fire Chief Tim Wilkinson. “We can educate candidates in firefighting – it’s these other skills and attributes which are more difficult to teach.”

If you are interested in learning more about Richmond Fire-Rescue or a career in the Fire Service please visit www.richmond.ca/fire or visit the department’s Facebook page @richmondfirerescue or call 604-278-5131 for more information.