A special ceremonial flag raising will kick off a huge, day-long Canada Day celebration, as Richmond salutes the nation’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Richmond City Council and other dignitaries will take part in the colourful, ceremonial flag-raising beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Fishermen’s Park at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site in Steveston. The flag raising will kick off Richmond Canada Day in Steveston, which features a free, full-day street party throughout Steveston Village, plus the beloved Steveston Salmon Festival, fireworks and much more. Richmond Canada Day in Steveston is presented by Vancouver International Airport.

A highlight of the day is the 72nd annual Steveston Salmon Festival known as “Canada’s biggest little birthday party”. A Canada Day Parade through historic Steveston Village kicks off the festival. This year’s Salmon Festival also features its famous salmon barbecue, plus Canadian blues rockers Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues, a food truck festival and much more.A new Street Party will bring all of Steveston Village to life. It includes a huge marketplace with over 50 exhibitor booths, plus six stages of entertainment, including main stage performances by Wintersleep and Vancouver’s own blues duo Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer.

The Riverside Village at Imperial Landing and Britannia Shipyards will feature a mix of more than a dozen historic and notable ships available for free boarding from June 30 through July 2. The line-up of ships includes the majestic tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain, and a Canadian Navy coastal patrol ship. Visitors can also hop aboard the River Queen, for a leisurely waterside tour of the Steveston Channel. Riverside Village visitors will also be able to enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and other fun, family activities.

Canada Day will end with a fantastic fireworks show along the historic Steveston waterfront.

Parking in Steveston is limited and there will be extensive road closures throughout the village all day on Canada Day. Festival goers are encouraged to take transit, cycle or walk to avoid traffic and parking congestion. A shuttle service will be available with schedule information available on the event website.

For full event details visit: www.RichmondCanadaDay.com.

For more information on the Steveston Salmon Festival visit: www.stevestonsalmonfest.ca.

Richmond Canada Day in Steveston is part of Richmond Canada 150, a year-long celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary into the future. For more information visit: www.richmondcanada150.com.