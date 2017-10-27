Richmond RCMP honour their Auxiliary Constables

RICHMOND RCMP on Friday praised the services of their Auxiliary Constables, noting: “Those individuals have responsibilities to their families, their friends, and their coworkers. Many work full-time jobs and yet, they still donate time to assist in keeping our community safe. It is difficult to put into words what that truly means to us, but it is our privilege to honour them.”

The RCMP said: “During the course of the year and even more evident during British Columbia’s raging wildfires, 20 of Richmond Detachment’s Auxiliary Constables served with distinction, providing a combined total of well over 1,000 hours of volunteering. We are extremely proud of them and our Auxiliary Program. It is our belief that we have the finest Auxiliary Constables in the entire country.”