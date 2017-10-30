Site C review is nearing completion

THE British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) is expected to release its final report on the Site C review on November 1.

The final report will be posted to the BCUC website.

On August 2, the Province directed the BCUC to undertake a review of the Site C project, and to provide advice to government on ratepayer impacts should the project be continued, cancelled, or suspended with the option to resume construction by 2024.

The BCUC’s comprehensive review has been informed by BC Hydro, technical experts, a broad range of stakeholders, hundreds of members of the public, and First Nations.

Once the BCUC has delivered its final report, the government will take the time necessary to fully review the BCUC’s findings and other issues outside the scope of the review. The government will also engage further with First Nations.

A government decision on the project is anticipated before the end of the year.

