The 5k obstacle race returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey on July 15

Surrey– Thrill-seekers of all shapes, sizes, and ages will get a chance to participate in the craziest—and muddiest—event in the world when the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race powered by Men’s Health hits the Vancouver area with 25 adrenaline-pumping obstacles and a day-long party for all racers and spectators on July 15th. After debuting in 2015, the Vancouver event has quickly become a yearly tradition for maniacs in the region.

This year maniacs will have the opportunity to conquer 30 events strategically placed throughout the US and Canada. For the third straight year, Surrey will host the wild event packed with water slides, trampolines, fire jumps, and much more.

Tickets, available online at www.ruggedmaniac.com, start at $39 for advance registrants and increase by $10 every two months, ending at $100 on the day of the event. Students and military personnel with valid identification receive a $10 discount. All participants receive a soft-cotton t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, free professional race photos, and a beer (for those 21 and over). Entrance for spectators to watch and enjoy the myriad of festivities is free, as always.

Rugged Maniac is now entering its seventh year of bringing excitement to weekend warriors across the country, but it’s much more than just a race. Rugged Maniac also consists of a day-long festival featuring a variety of entertainment including live music, mechanical bulls, pie eating and strength contests, sponsor tents, food, and beer.

Rugged Maniac’s popularity has allowed the event to give back, as well. In recent years, participants have been able to raise money for the American Cancer Society, with incredible prize packages awarded to top fundraisers. Over $200,000 has been raised by Rugged Maniac participants so far, with 2017 donations expected to exceed $100,000.

Rugged Races COO Rob Dickens is eager to get the party started in Vancouver. “We’ve got a lot of great things in store for 2017,” says Dickens. “For starters, our engineers have designed some big, exciting obstacles that will make things even crazier out on the course, we’ve partnered with Anytime Fitness to produce an amazing obstacle course training program for all of our Maniacs, and we’ve added new varieties of beer to our festival. We can’t wait to bring another year of outdoor fun to the people of British Columbia.”