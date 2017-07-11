FURTHER to a recent recall of RestoraLAX 45+10, Health Canada is advising Canadians that Bayer Inc. is expanding its voluntary recall to include specific lots of RestoraLAX 30+7 Bonus Packs sold at various retailers across Canada due to a potential choking hazard.
What consumers should do
- Stop using this product. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience difficulty swallowing or breathing after taking this product.
- Consult with your health care professional if you have used it and have health concerns.
- Contact Bayer at 1-800-265-7382 or visit bayer.ca if you have questions about this recall.
- Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-866-234-2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.
- Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-800-267-9675, or complete an online complaint form.