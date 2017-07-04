HEALTH Canada is warning consumers not to use RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack sold at Costco Canada. The product been recalled due to potential choking hazard.
The recalled product may contain deposits such as clumps or lumps. The presence of these deposits may pose a choking hazard.
RestoraLAX is used to relieve occasional constipation and irregularity.
Health Canada is advising consumers to:
* Stop using this product. If you experience difficulty swallowing or breathing after taking this product, seek immediate medical attention.
* Consult with your health care professional if you have used it and have health concerns.
* Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-866-234-2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.
* Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-800-267-9675, or complete an online complaint form.