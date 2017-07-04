HEALTH Canada is warning consumers not to use RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack sold at Costco Canada. The product been recalled due to potential choking hazard.

The recalled product may contain deposits such as clumps or lumps.‎ The presence of these deposits may pose a choking hazard.

RestoraLAX is used to relieve occasional constipation and irregularity.

Health Canada is advising consumers to:

* Stop using this product. If you experience difficulty swallowing or breathing after taking this product, seek immediate medical attention.

* Consult with your health care professional if you have used it and have health concerns.

* Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-866-234-2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.

* Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-800-267-9675, or complete an online complaint form.