50% cut to PST on non-residential electricity to help businesses

B.C. businesses will see savings in the new year, resulting from the Province’s 50% cut to the provincial sales tax (PST) on non-residential electricity, Finance Minister Carole James announced on Wednesday.

“B.C. is the only jurisdiction in North America to charge sales tax on electricity used by businesses. We are changing that and helping businesses here in British Columbia become more competitive,” James said. “Cutting the PST on electricity is one way we are helping business owners build a sustainable economy that benefits everyone.”

Following the 50% reduction that starts on January 1, 2018, government will completely eliminate the PST on non-residential electricity on April 1, 2019. Residential use of electricity is already PST-exempt.

Eliminating the PST on electricity will translate into savings of more than $150 million annually for B.C. businesses. This will help them create more jobs for British Columbians, expand into new markets, and reinvest in new technologies.

Estimated annual PST paid for electricity use, by industrial sector is as follows:

Manufacturing, including pulp and paper: $46 million

Other services (repair and maintenance, personal care services, etc.): $27 million

Wholesale and retail trade: $21 million

Primary industry (forestry, mining, etc.): $21 million

Accommodation and food services: $11 million

Transportation and warehousing: $11 million

Arts, entertainment and recreation: $5 million

Construction: $2 million

Other industry sectors: $17 million

The change supports government’s plans to invest in a sustainable, innovative economy by encouraging business owners to transition to low-carbon electricity as an energy source.

Two other tax changes will also take effect January 1, 2018: