THE Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday apologized to retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector-General (IG) Tejinder Singh Dhillon for wrongly deporting him and arranged his flight back to Canada on Wednesday night, www.babushahi.com reports from Ludhiana, Punjab (India).

A resident of Ludhiana, Dhillon was offered apologies first on Tuesday over phone by Oscar Jacobs, Counsellor, Immigration, Canadian High Commission, from Delhi for the way he was treated at Vancouver International Airport and his uncalled-for deportation.

The popular Indian website reported that Dhillon was invited to the Canadian High Commission office in Delhi on Wednesday where he was again offered apologies by Deputy High Commissioner Jess Dutton and Minister Immigration (India, Nepal and Bhutan) Shanon Fraser.

Dhillon told babushahi.com: “I was instantly granted visa and obliged with a ticket for the first available flight to Canada. It is a very thoughtful on their part and I appreciate this nice gesture. They regretted this should not have happened.”

He will back in Canada to attend marriage of his niece and reception on May 26 and 27.

A shooter of international repute, Dhillon said he fought the injustice meted out to him so that this should not happen to any other member of the community in uniform.

Dhillon and his wife had flown together to Canada to attend this family function. Though his wife was allowed but he was denied entry over alleged rights abuse while in job. The matter was taken up by the Indian government with Canada.