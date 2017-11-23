ONE man was shot on Thursday morning in the Royal Heights area near the Delta / Surrey border.

Surrey RCMP were called to the area of 96th Avenue and 116th Street at 8:40 a.m. after a man was reported to have been shot. The victim, a 33-year-old man from Surrey, was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries is still to be determined. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and is still at large. A nearby school, Royal Heights Elementary, was locked down temporarily as a precaution while police investigated.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) are leading this investigation. Officers are receiving assistance from Delta Police while neighbourhood canvasses for witnesses and video surveillance are conducted.

Investigators believe that the shooting was targeted and that there was no risk to the general public or staff and students at Royal Heights Elementary. It is too early in the investigation to say with certainty if this incident is related to drugs or other shootings.

“Surrey RCMP investigates all shootings thoroughly and they are a priority matter for the detachment,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If anyone saw this incident unfold or has any information about those involved, police would like to hear from you right away.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you would like to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.