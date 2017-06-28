ANDREW Weaver, Leader of the B.C. Green caucus, slammed the release of the province’s fiscal update by Finance Minister Mike de Jong, noting: “The timing of this update so close to an expected non-confidence vote is unusual. Normally, the government would not provide information related to the public accounts until they have been independently audited by the auditor general. They can only be viewed as draft at this stage; we must wait to see if they hold up to scrutiny.”

Weaver added: “It is encouraging to hear that B.C’s economy is doing well. However, releasing this information out of political calculation is inappropriate.”