‘Ajji’ to release country wide on November 24

Mumbai (PTI): Devashish Makhija-directed rape- revenge drama “Ajji” will be releasing in India on November 24.

The film was screened at films festival such as Busan International Film Festival and Singapore Film Festival, and has been lauded by critics for its dark and gritty take on the classic fairy-tale story Little Red Riding Hood.

Sushama Deshpande leads the cast of the film, which also features Sharvani Suryavanshi, Sadiya Siddiqui, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje, and Smita Tambe.

“Fairy tales are all written metaphorically, and this one specifically holds a lot of relevance today. We are extremely happy at the interest shown by the festival circuit for our film,” said Makhija.

In India, the film was screened at Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) and Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF).

Bollywood veteran Javed Akhtar also praised the film and tweeted, “AJJI is a film really worth watching. I am not surprised that it is getting such flattering reactions at different international festivals!”

The film is produced by Yoodlee Films.