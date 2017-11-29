Person arrested in relation to threat made to Mississauga elementary school

INVESTIGATORS from Ontario’s Peel Regional Police have arrested an individual in relation to a threat made to staff members and students of an elementary school in the southwest area of the City of Mississauga.

As a result of the arrest, the increased police presence at elementary schools in the southwest area of Mississauga has been removed, police said on Wednesday.

Both school boards are working closely with investigators as the safety of staff and students is their highest priority, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided at a later time.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact investigators at 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.