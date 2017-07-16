PEEL regional Police’s investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are appealing for witnesses to a fire that occurred in the area of Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive in the City of Brampton.

On Sunday (July 16), at approximately 2:18 a.m., emergency services responded to a fire at the St. Elias Ukrainian Church located at 10193 Heritage Road in Brampton. Fire investigators deemed that the fire was deliberately set and the investigation was turned over to police.

The church sustained minimal damage to the exterior and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Investigators are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area of the incident to review dash-cam footage or surveillance video around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.