THE Peel Police Services Board on Tuesday approved an extension to the term of Peel Police Service Chief Jennifer Evans until October 2019.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, the Board voted to accept Chief Evans’ request for a two-year renewal of her employment,” said Chair Amrik Singh Ahluwalia. “This was a decision of the Board, and we look forward to working with Chief Evans for the next two years as we continue to modernize policing in Peel.”

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is the third largest municipal police service in Canada with 2,015 uniform and 845 civilian members with a policing population of over 1.4 million.

EVANS was appointed Chief in September 2012 and became the Service’s 6th Police Chief.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to lead this great organization. I would like to thank all of our employees and the community for their unwavering support and dedication to our Service. I am very proud to have such a strong team behind me,” said Evans.

She added: “During the next two years we will continue to build on our successes and work together to achieve the objectives set in our 2017-2019 Strategic Plan. Our focus will be on achieving Community Safety Together, a Professional, Diverse and Supportive Workplace while providing Quality Service and Fiscal Responsibility. I have no doubt we will exceed expectations.”

In May, Evans expressed her desire to continue serving as Chief of Police.

“I continue to be inspired by the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Peel Regional Police, as well as the community we serve. I remain committed to working with our community, the Peel Police Services Board and all employees of Peel Regional Police,” she said.