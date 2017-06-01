INVESTIGATORS from Peel Regional Police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation into the murder of 24 year-old Nadeem Rahaman of Mississauga.

On Monday May 29, at approximately 7 p.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a shooting at Bishopstoke Lane in the City of Mississauga. Officers arrived on scene and located a male with obvious signs of trauma. The 24-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area and investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area or anyone who may have video surveillance in the area of Bishopstoke Lane and Meadows Boulevard at the time of the murder. This is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.