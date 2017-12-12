Peel Regional Police seeking public’s help in sexual assault by South Asian suspect

INVESTIGATORS from Peel Regional Police’s 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a South Asian suspect involved in a sexual assault investigation.

On Friday September 29, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the female victim, a York University student, entered a bus in the area of Keele Street and Pond Road in the City of Toronto. The victim sat beside a male at the rear of the bus and the male quickly began to make sexual advances towards the victim.

The victim was sexually assaulted on two different occasions by the suspect while in the bus.The victim relocated to the front of the bus and requested the driver to contact police. The suspect exited the bus at Queen street and Kennedy Road in the City of Brampton, and began walking eastbound on Queen Street.

The suspect is a male South Asian, mid 20s, 5’10”, medium build, with a dark trimmed beard. The suspect was wearing a blue baseball hat, grey sweater and blue jeans, and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 22 Criminal Investigation Bureau Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.