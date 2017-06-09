Region of Peel – The Peel Regional Police Diversity Relations Unit is hosting the 17th Annual Peel Regional Police Race Against Racism.

DATE: Sa turday, June 10

TIME: 8:45 a.m. Registration starts

9:05 a.m. Opening remarks and introductions

10:00 a.m. Race starts

11:00 a.m. Entertainment/Food/Prizes

1:30 p.m. Event ends

LOCATION: Mississauga Valley Park, 1275 Mississauga Valley Boulevard, Mississauga

The Race Against Racism was created to provide a positive environment for people of various religious and ethnic backgrounds to gather for a day to promote a healthy body and a climate that strongly encourages the positive values of inclusiveness. This 5k event provides an opportunity for competitive runners to strengthen their skills, as well as providing an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy a leisurely, healthy walk in a family oriented setting. The race will be followed by entertainment, prizes, children’s activities and delicious food.

Registration forms can be obtained on our website here. The pre-registration fee for participants is $5.00 for youths 17 and under, $5.00 for seniors 60 years and over and $10.00 for adults between the ages of 18 and 59 years. Race day registration is $10.00 for youth and seniors and $15.00 for adults 18 to 59 years.

In-person pre-registration will be open at The Emil V. Kolb Centre for Police Excellence Community Room, 180 Derry Road East, Mississauga, on Friday, June 9 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.,

Swag bags will be provided to the first 500 registrants.

For additional information about this event, the Diversity Relations Unit can be contacted at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3612.