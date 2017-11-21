The refreshed Lexus NX 300 and NX 300h Compact SUVs 

TORONTO, ONTARIO- The new Lexus NX series and embrace the bold, expertly crafted interpretation of the luxury compact SUV. Significantly updated for 2018, the NX stands out in any crowd.

Striking style is front and centre with the NX. This progressive compact SUV features a distinctive diamond-shaped body with bold character lines, combining the powerful presence of an SUV with the dynamic agility of a sports car. For 2018, the boldly-styled signature Lexus spindle grille is now flanked by air intakes for enhanced engine and brake cooling, plus newly designed Bi-Beam LED headlamps. Other exterior details of note include power adjustable and heated mirrors with integrated signal lamps, LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps, and brake lamps, and dual exhaust.

The NX is as luxurious on the inside as it is bold on the outside. Eight-way power adjustable front seats and power reclining/folding 60/40 split rear seats are cloaked in soft, durable NuLuxe. The steering wheel and shift knob are wrapped in hand-selected leather. Lexus craftsmanship is evident in every stitch. Controls are close at hand – with audio controls and paddle shifters (new for 2018) mounted on the steering wheel, and an enlarged centre console for easy viewing.

New for 2018, all NX models feature Lexus Enform, delivering thoughtful connectivity and peace of mind technology in one simple to use package. Enform App Suite 2.0 puts popular apps at one’s fingertips, and lets drivers bring their music along for the ride. Embedded or Scout GPS-link cell-based navigation helps show the way. And Enform Safety Connect offers emergency assistance at the press of a button.

The NX 300 features Lexus’ first-ever 2.0L four-cylinder direct injection turbocharged engine, delivering unflinching performance plus unexpected fuel efficiency. With a world-first combination of a water-cooled cylinder head, integrated exhaust manifold and twin scroll turbo charger, the results are undeniable. The NX 300’s power plant generates up to 235 horsepower, linked to a six-speed automatic with lock-up torque converter, a drive mode select system that lets the driver choose between Sport, Normal and Eco modes, and more.

The NX 300h features a Lexus Hybrid Drive built specifically for this model, with a 2.5L Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, producing 194 net system horsepower and featuring a drive mode select system that lets the driver choose between Sport, Normal, Eco and EV modes, and more. The 2018 Lexus NX series is now on sale at Lexus Dealers across Canada