Vancouver, BC– Simply put, this one was a rollercoaster and the BC Lions (9-4) were the ones who got to enjoy the post-ride cotton candy. Anthony Gaitor’s 37-yard interception return with three seconds to play sealed the deal in a thrilling 40-33 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS (6-6-1) on Saturday night at BC Place. The turnover helped spoil a solid performance by Ottawa QB Trevor Harris who passed for 485 yards and three touchdowns. His counterpart, Jonathon Jennings, was no slouch either, passing for 348 yards and three majors of his own. Overall, the two clubs combined to put up more than 1,000 yards of offence in was no doubt the most entertaining CFL game of the year.

Although Wally Buono would admit this was not the prettiest of victories, he gave credit to Jennings and the offence for responding all night long. “He’s pretty much done that all year,” Buono said of his quarterback. “Other than the Calgary game here ( a 37-9 loss on August 19th) he has been pretty good at leading the charge to come back. We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game. I didn’t think it would be as high-scoring as it was but both offences were managed by good quarterbacks and they had a lot of skilled players around them.”

After the defence allowed Ottawa to open the scoring on a 12 -play, 76 yard drive to start things off, Jennings and company responded with by hitting pay dirt after just three plays, the culmination coming on a highlight-reel touchdown catch by Chris Rainey. The wild first half also included touchdowns from Manny Arceneaux and Travis Lulay, to help give the home side a 27-23 lead at the break.

“I haven’t been in a shootout in awhile and for us to come out on top is an awesome feeling,” Jennings said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good position. We have to strive upwards and continue to win.”

The only third quarter points came on a six-yard touchdown run by Mossis Madu to put the REDBLACKS back on top by three. As was the custom for most of the night, Jennings led the Leos right down the field for a response and this time it was Terrell Sinkfield Jr. hauling in his first touchdown as a Lion.

The REDBLACKS would not find the end zone again, instead settling for a Chris Milo 14-yard field goal to put them within one with 6:09 to play. Gaitor’s pick six came after Jennings and company were able to flip the field position and force the visitors to start at their own 19 with the same amount of seconds left on the clock.

“It was a defensive effort, there was like 13 seconds left and we had to keep them out of field goal range,” Gaitor said of his heroics. “Everybody on defence played a role in that play. “We came back and punched them in the mouth. That’s football. The offence kept us in the game today. They did their thing.”

Lesson learned: This Lions defence will bend, but not always break. Solomon Elimimian led the way with 13 tackles, ending up one shy of the single-game franchise record he set August 31st in Toronto.

Quotable:

“It was a amazing. It’s just good to be able to come back and play football with these guys, man. They push me every week to get better. It’s about improving every week. It’s a blessing that the ball popped out because we needed something big on special teams.”- Darius Allen on forcing a first quarter fumble on special teams that that was scooped by by rookie Anthony Thompson. More on the big play below!

Bake’s Takes:

Offensive coordinator Khari Jones deserves some kudos for being bold on the Lions’ final offensive drive. Instead of simply running the ball in order to chew up some clock, they executed a pair of first down completions to Arceneaux and Marco Iannuzzi. It played a big role in Leone’s ability to pin Ottawa deep before the interception return.

Both Gaitor and defensive lineman Allen need to be commended. Both have struggled to earn roster spots at various points this season, yet both came up with huge plays when the Lions needed them the most. Allen’s forced special teams fumble contributed to a sequence where Ottawa ran just three offensive plays in a span of over six minutes. The defence needed a rest early, and the special teams takeaway provided a much-needed spark.

Underrated defensive play of the night: a third quarter sack by Craig Roh that forced Harris and the REDBLACKS out of field goal range. It was one of many momentum shifts on this night of fun at BC Place. Defensive line coach Robin Ross has a stout group at his disposal and they contributed in a big, big way.

Hat tip to Sinkfield. After being a non-factor in his debut at Edmonton, the former Tiger-Cat caught four passes for 81 yards, including his fourth quarter TD grab. It was on that play where he demonstrated his pure ability as a deep threat. And we also told you in our “3 Keys To Victory” that the Leos would be best suited to utilize his talents in this matchup.

Next Up:

The Lions will return to practice on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s massive West Division tilt with the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg. It is the first of a home and home series, with the return contest taking place here on Friday, October 14th.

